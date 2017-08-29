Widespread rain/thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Widespread rain/thunderstorm associated

with gusty winds and chances of isolated heavy to more heavy falls

is expected in lower Sindh and at scattered places of Punjab, while at

isolated places of Khabper Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Kashmir in next

24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions and

at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal,

Multan, D.G khan, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Hazara

divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad,

Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan Zhob divisions and Kashmir during

this time duration.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon

currents are likely to penetrate in southern parts of the country,

while moderate currents in upper parts and Kashmir from

Tuesday (night) to Friday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated

places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions

and Islamabad.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained Punjab:

Murree 46mm, D.G khan 32mm, Sargodha (city 27mm, A/P 16mm),

Islamabad (Bokra 27mm), Mianwali 21mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 16mm,

Shamsabad 07mm), NoorpurThal 11mm, Sialkot ( A/P 05mm, City 02mm), KP:

Pattan 18mm, Lower Dir 16mm, Balakot 12mm, Malamjabba 04mm,

Saidu Sharif 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Sibbi 45øC,

Turbat 44øC, Shaheed Benazirabad 43øC. Other main cities temperatures

remained Hyderbad 40øC, Multan 39øC, Peshawar, Faisalabad 37øC,

Karachi, Muzaffarabad 36øC, Islamabad 35øC, Lahore, Quetta 34øC,

Gilgit 33øC, Chitral 32øC, Dir, Skardu 31øC and Murree 22øC.