WI Keiron Pollard ready to play for Yellow Storm PSL 4

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):Pakistan Super League’s number 1 franchise in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi’s player Keiron Pollard expressed happiness on becoming part of Zalmi’s Yellow Storm in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The batting all rounder in his special message for the team and Zalmi fans ahead of the fourth season of PSL 4 said on Sunday that he is delighted and excited to be a part of a top notch team of the PSL,

Peshawar Zalmi.

He said that the team Zalmi has star players like Darren Sammy, Misbah Ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Liam Dawson & Chris Jordan along with aspiring players like Umaid Asif and Sameen Gul.

The star all rounder told the fans that he will be meeting them soon. He thanked them for his welcome and continued support of PSL 4.