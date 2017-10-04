Whole Pakistan strongpoint of PML-N: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N

had achieved historic success in NA-120 by-polls and

congratulated to Begum Kalsoom Nawaz from the core of

his heart.

He expressed these views while addressing the workers’

convention of the PML-N here at Alhamra Hall. PML-N President

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, federal as well as provincial ministers,

members of national and provincial assembly along with a large

number of party workers, attended the convention.

Despite difficult circumstances, he said, PML-N had

proved, by getting success through a margin of 15,000 votes,

that not only this constituency or the city alone, but the

whole of Pakistan was the strongpoint of the PML-N and

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “The whole Pakistan was eying the

by-election of NA-120”, he said and added that due to

blessings of Almighty Allah, the PML-N got marvelous

success. “Those people who said that the PML-N had got

success with only 15,000 votes in this constituency should

understand that with the grace of Almighty Allah, everything

would be crystal clear in the general elections of 2018,”

he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said before the PML-N came into power,

the duration of load-shedding was sprung to 18 hours a day

and today, the load-shedding had come to an end under the

leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It was Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif who had overcome the load-shedding.

“Not only load-shedding is ended but electricity is

also available everywhere including in trade centers, schools,

hospitals and the places of trade and agriculture. The people

are getting cheap electricity and they have been provided

relief in the real sense,” he added.

He said it was Nawaz Sharif who got arranged electricity

which had brightened your houses, bazaars and streets. On the

other side, keep Nandipur and Rental power projects in your

minds and realized that how the past rulers picked pockets

of the Rs 200 million people through these projects.

He said the nation was desirous to know from Khan Sahib

that how much megawatt electricity he had produced in the KPK.

He said, when dengue attacked Lahore, then Khan Sahib termed

them `Dengue Brothers,’ but when the epidemic spread in

Peshawar, then he escaped to the mountains. He escaped to the

mountains because dengue could not attack him there. How such

a leader can run Pakistan who is escaped to mountains due to

the fear of dengue, Shehbaz said and added the people would

have to decide about it in the 2018 elections.

The chief minister said, 13 healthcare centers were

being established in every constituency of the provincial

metropolis. Meanwhile, he said, solid steps were being taken

to promote sports activities and for that purpose, state-of-

the-art gymnasiums were being constructed as well.

He also asked to pray for early recovery and long life

of his sister-in-law Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.