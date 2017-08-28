Whole nation on one page against US President tirade: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif Monday

said the whole nation was one page against the statement given by

US President Donald Trump about Pakistan.

Speaking at the meeting of Senate Special Committee constituted

to discuss the US president’s recent statement, the minister said

ac meeting of the National Security Council would be held on Wednesday

to discuss the issue in detail.

The Senate Special Committee met here at the Parliament House

with Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in the Chair.

The foreign minister hailed the initiative taken by the Senate

chairman to discuss the issue thoroughly.

The draft resolution finalized by the Senate Committee could be

discussed in the joint session of the parliament as the National

Assembly could not make any change in it, he added.

He said that keeping in view the draft of the Senate

Committee, a resolution would also be brought in the National

Assembly.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed appreciated the step taken by

the Senate chairman to discuss situation emerged after the US

president’s statement.

He said that the committee was assigned to finalize a draft in

four days but the task had been accomplished within few hours.

He said the parliament was working as per the aspirations

of the people on all the important issues confronted to the country.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said the Senate should adopt a

resolution while the National Assembly should adopt its own resolution.

“There is no harm if the National Assembly adopts the Senate

resolution, but they should bring their our own resolution,” he

added.

The foreign minister endorsed the idea of Senator Farhatullah.