Whole cricket system needs revamp: Rameez Raja

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Former skipper Rameez Raja wants the cricket system of the country to be revamped from the bottom in order to make a formidable national team for future.

Rameez while referring to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam ul Haq who resigned on Wednesday, said he did some things right while some ended up wrong for Pakistan cricket.

“Our first class, under-19 and club cricket have collapsed therefore a new system is required to bring the talent to fore,” he said on his YouTube channel.