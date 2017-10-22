UNITED NATIONS, Oct 22 (APP)::The World Health Organization (WHO) , buckling under western pressure, reversed its appointment of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador” following criticism from some donors and human rights groups.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the appointment Wednesday, said in a statement that he had listened to those expressing concerns.
WHO reverses Mugabe’s appointment as ‘goodwill ambassador’ after western donors’ criticism
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 22 (APP)::The World Health Organization (WHO) , buckling under western pressure, reversed its appointment of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador” following criticism from some donors and human rights groups.