WHO needs to earn trust as world lead health agency: Sania Nisher

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): World Health Organization (WHO) needs to reclaim its primacy and earn the world’s trust as a lead health agency.

This was stated by Dr. Sania Nisthar, a Pakistani cardiologist, former Federal Minister for Science and a nominee for the slot of Director General WHO, while

speaking at a function titled,”Meeting with the Candidates for WHO Director General”.

It was organized by Science Po of France on Friday, according to a message received here from Paris.

Dr Jean Marie Le Guen, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie of France, faculty and students of Science Po, intellectuals and health scientists attended the function

in large number.

Dr. Sania said WHO should have the ability to coordinate and lead partnerships to achieve universal attainment of the highest possible level of health and well being for the people

of the world.

She said that having given the chance to lead the WHO, she would reclaim WHO’s primacy by embracing meaningful transparency and accountability and will lead with impartially

by focusing on attainment of WHO’s core and exclusive mandates. Dr. Sania said that as a Director General, she will strive to ensure that WHO is an effective, well managed,

transparent, accountable and cohesive organization, which achieves value for money and where robust evidence guides decision making.

She said that WHO’s financial, technical, institutional and technological capacity will be sharpened to detect, lead, manage and coordinate the response to outbreaks and

emergencies by supporting countries with the objective to enhance their preparedness and resilience to health issues.

She emphasized that WHO’s operational readiness is necessary to provide countries with country relevant technical support to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)

and technical and political activation to support the implementation of SDGs.

Dr. Sania Nishtar of Pakistan is amongst the three candidates short listed for the highest post at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The other candidates on the run are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethopia and David Nabarro of UK.

These candidates, until the election in May 2017, will campaign to get as many of WHO’s 194 member states as possible on their side.

Dr. Sania Nishtar throughout her career has demonstrated her commitment to the principles of WHO. She is deeply familiar with the workings of WHO and has served the

organization at all levels including as co chair of a WHO commission, as multilateral negotiator of WHO resolutions, as member of expert panels and task forces.

The 150 year old Sciences Po is an international research university of France which currently imparts diploma and degree courses in various disciplines to the

students of France and students coming from over 150 different countries.