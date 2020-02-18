WHO hands over personal protection equipment kit to NIH

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday handed over Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kit to National Institute of Health (NIH) in support of preparedness activities against Coronavirus.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, handed over assortment of Personal Protection Equipment Kits to Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram, Executive Director, National Institute of Health at a ceremony.

The Personal Protection equipment Kit is a part of WHO global support to countries for preparedness activities for combating Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The kit included disposable examination gloves, heavy duty gloves, surgical gloves face mask (n95), goggles, hand sanitizers and safety boxes for sharps disposal.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Palitha appreciated role of NIH in effectively preparing and making necessary arrangements for the prevention of Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan under the leadership of Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram.

Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram thanked WHO under the leadership of Dr Palitha Mahipala for the donation of PPE.

Strengthening of hospitals in responding and catering to the medical requirements, efficiently and effectively, of people in a country is of prime importance. It becomes even more crucial, especially at the time when a country might be facing an outbreak of a disease or is preparing to prevent the spread of an outbreak.

Laying strong foundation of hospitals with state-of-the-art medical facilities and systems will not only enable but will also ensure timely response to the medial needs of people, thus preventing spread of infectious diseases as well.

Similarly, with the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan city in China has alerted the health officials in Pakistan to take stringent prevention measures to ensure that the country is fully equipped and has systems in place to deal with the suspected cases of coronavirus, if it enters the country.

WHO, along side of Government of Pakistan has been diligently working on streamlining the preparedness and response plan on COVID-19.

In this connection, WHO teams along with senior officials of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination are also visiting hospitals, airports and important public places to review the preparedness measures taken by the concerned authorities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to effectively respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

One such visit was made by Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday to discuss the medical management and isolation arrangements made by the hospital management for potential importation of a Coronavirus case.

PIMS, as one of the largest public hospital situated in Islamabad, caters for the medical needs of a large population within and outside the capital city of Pakistan.

The WHO team visited the isolation rooms specially identified and equipped to house suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO team looked into the available facilities and made a note of additional requirements for infection prevention and control and case management for ensuring efficient and requisite availability of medical services in the isolation rooms.

Dr Palitha Mahipala appreciated round the clock working of the PIMS staff at the isolation wards and reiterated continued support of WHO to the hospital administration.