What Nawaz did for Pakistan in last four years could not be done in last 66 years: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):The former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in spite of persistent agitation, sit-ins and the politics of false

allegations orchestrated unprecedented development in every sphere of the national life during the last four years, including

tackling the phenomenon of terrorism and winching the country out of the debilitating energy crisis and what he did could not

be done in the last sixty six years.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms.

Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media on the eve of calligraphy exhibition at the National Council of the Arts here

Tuesday.

She said that Nawaz Sharif continued the journey of development against all odds and fulfilled the pledges that he made

with the nation well before time.

The minister said that the present government by saying adieu to load-shedding for ever during the month of Rabi ul Awal

had made the entire nation happy. This would mitigate the sufferings of the masses besides having positive impact on the

industry, she added.

She said that the people would hold the conspirators accountable through their vote in the 2018 elections.

Marriyum said that the former prime minister appeared before the court along with his family members to uphold the

supremacy of law and the constitution whereas the biggest liar and thief was running away from the courts. He finally made

an appearance on repeated insistence by the PML-N, she added.

She posed a question as to when and who would hold the man accountable for abusing the ECP and the parliament,

obstructing the process of development during the last four and a half years and remaining fugitive from the courts.

She said that PTI had never played any role in the development of the country. Imran Khan had also not participated in

any legislative process, including electoral reforms bill and constitutional amendment and invariably preferred to stay away.

Marriyum observed that with a view to conceal the corruption of the KPK government and its ministers in the tree

plantation campaign Imran locked the Ehtsab commission of the province.

The minister said that after continuously criticizing the “Jungla Bus” for four years Imran announced to emulate the project

in the KPK but so far had not been able even to erect a single railing.

The MOS said that when the PML-N assumed power in 2013 the total production of electricity in the country was

9280 MW against the demand of 11800 MW whereas currently the country was producing 16480 MW well above the

demand of 14017 MW. She said that 7465 MW of additional electricity had been added to the system.

The minister observed that the opposition parties, particularly PTI was trying to belittle the significance of this success.

She said that even today Imran Khan was lying about the achievements of the government standing on the container like he

did during the last four years by resorting to fabrication of lies and hurling allegations and abuses against the state institutions.

She said that Imran was still doling negative politics against the government and the state institutions. Imran should

abandon the politics of hurling unsubstantiated allegations against others and come to the parliament to discuss the national

issues, she added.

The minister answering a question said that how come those who talked about politics of principles did not care about them when they abused parliament and withdrew their resignation after tendering them?

Responding to a question about Musharraf, she remarked that he was an absconder from the court.

Answering another question whether the government would appeal against the decision of the Lahore Court regarding

making the Justice Najfi report public, the minister observed that it was the prerogative of the Punjab government to take a

decision in that regard as the issue pertained to the provincial government.

The minister said that they had to work collectively to take the country forward adding that all the state institutions would

have to play their role in consonance with law and the constitution.

She expressed the hope that the country would soon get rid of the scourge of terrorism. She observed that the country had made unparalleled sacrifices in fighting terrorism.

Answering a question about the calligraphy exhibition, Marriyum said that its inauguration in the holy month was of great significance in regards to expression of love for the holy prophet and the Almighty Allah through the art of calligraphy. She

said that the Rawalpindi Arts Council was playing an important role in the projection of the culture of Potohar.

The minister later participated in the Mefil-e-Milad