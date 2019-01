LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):The star-studded player roster of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 received a further boost with the addition of the West Indies T20 star trio of Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith and Andre Fletcher, in-form England top-order batsman James Vince, and South Africa’s duo of Hardus Viljeon and David Wise at the Replacement Player Draft took place here on Thursday.