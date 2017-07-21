Well-known Pakistani music composer Khalil Ahmed remembered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Well-known Pakistani music composer

Khalil Ahmed was remembered on the occasion of his 20th death

anniversary on Friday.

Khalil Ahmed was born on March 3, 1936 in Agra city.Khalil

Ahmed made his music debut with director Al-Hamid’s film Aanchal

(1962), which was released on December 7, 1962.

Its song “Kisi chaman mein raho,bahar ban ke raho” (singer Ahmed

Rushdi) became a smash hit in Pakistan and established Khalil’s name

as a film composer.

He quickly became one of the stalwarts of Pakistani music.

Khalil also used to be the host of a music program for children,

which was telecast from the Pakistan Television,Lahore station it was called

“Hum Kaliyan Hum Taare” with co-host Nayyara Noor, Tahira Syed etc.

Khalil Ahmed always had his finger on the pulse of what the

listeners wanted to hear on radio, television and in his films. He

composed music for film Khamosh Raho (1964) and recorded a Nazm in

Ahmed Rushdi’s voice “Mein nahi manta” written by Habib Jalib which

gained him country-wide fame. He also gave hit music of film Khilona

(1967).

An accomplished composer for television and films, Khalil’s

many contributions to music have embedded themselves in the

Pakistani psyche.

Khalil Ahmed was a specialist in sad compositions and he

became one of the top composers of 1960s after composing the songs

of film Kaneez (1965 film). Its song “Jab rat dhali tum yaad aye”

became a popular song.Khalil Ahmed died on July 21, 1997, in Lahore,

Pakistan at age 60.