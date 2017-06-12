Welfare of people top priority of govt: Governor

KARACHI, June 12 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has

said that the welfare of people is the first priority of the government.

He said that federal and provincial governments were working on vision

to spur prosperity in Sindh.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting with Sindh Minister

for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who called on him at Governor

House, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Mohammed Zubair said that the welfare of people was top priority

specially provision of basic facilities including clean drinking water, health, education and infrastructure as well development and renovation.

He said that it was the responsibility of the information department to

make aware the public pertaining to welfare and development works before their initiation.

In the meeting, various issues pertaining to the welfare of people,

development and others matters of the province came under discussion.

The Governor said that after 2013 the entire country was changing

rapidly.

He further said that after the restoration of peace, foreign investment

was increasing in the country.

Poverty and unemployment were decreasing with the help of foreign

investment and role of private sector, he added.

He said that for the development of the province, Prime Minister

Muhammed Nawaz Sharif announced mega projects and funds.

He said that it was vital to highlight the positive image of Karachi.

On the occasion, Nasir Shah also briefed the Governor about the

performance of his information department.