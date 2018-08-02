Weightlifters training hard for Asian Games: Coach

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):National Weightlifting coach Ali Aslam Thursday said the players have been training hard for the Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, he said the training camp of the players has been established here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“The players training in the camp include Abdullah Ghafoor, Mohammad Yousaf, Mohammad Shahzad, Muhammad Talha Talib, Abu Safyan, Haider Ali, Farhan Butt, Shahid Sultan, Muhammad Tahir, Abdul Rehman, Ahtasham Paras, Zuhib Manzoor, Muhammad Saqib, Jamil Akhtar, Azhar Amir, Saddam Hussain, Zohaib Ahmed and Noah Dastagir,” he said.

He said the coaches imparting training to the players include Ali Aslam and Muhammad Ilyas Butt. “The weightlifting event in the Asian Games will be held from August 20 to 25,” he said.

He said he is hopeful that national weightlifters would clinch medals in the Asian Games.

“We have plentiful of talent in the country but due to lack of facilities we are unable to groom our weightlifters according to the international standards,” he said.