Weekly inflation rises 0.61 percent

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The weekly inflation for the week
ended on September 21 for the combined income groups increased by
0.61 percent as compared to the previous week.
According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
(PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)for the week under review
in the above mentioned group was recorded at 223.47 points against
222.11 points last week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI
for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase
of 2.16 per cent.
The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100,
covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income
groups.
Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000
increased by 0.70 percent as it went up from 213.01 points in
the previous week to 214.51 points in the week under review.
As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups
from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000
and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.66 percent, 0.67 percent,
0.62 percent and 0.65 percent respectively.
During the week under review, average prices of 14 items
registered decrease, while 09 items increase with the remaining 30
items’ prices unchanged.
The items, which registered decrease in their prices during
the week under review included onions, bananas, garlic, chicken
(farm), LPG Cylinder, tea, vegetable ghee, pulse mash, mustard oil,
rice basmati, effs, pulse moong, pulse masoor, and red chilly powder
(loose).
The items, which registered increase in their prices during
the week under review tomatoes, potatoes, wheat, wheat flour, pulse
gram, gur, vegetable ghee, sugar, and beef.
The items with no change in their average prices during the
week under review included rice irri-6, bread, mutton, milk (fresh),
curd, milk (powdered),cooking oil (tin), salt powder (loose), cooked
beef, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth,
shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies
sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood,
washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and
bath soap.
Weekly inflation rises 0.61 percent
ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The weekly inflation for the week