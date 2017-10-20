Weekly inflation increases by 0.46 percent

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 19 for the combined income groups decreased by 0.46 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 225.23 points against 224.20 points last week, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.21 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 increased by 0.46 percent as it went down from 215.27 points in the previous week to 216.27 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.46 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.47 percent and 0.45 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 09 items registered decrease, while 14 items increased with the remaining 30 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included garlic, mash pulse, moong pulse, bananas, sugar, gur, gram pulse, vegetable ghee and red chilly powder.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included chicken (farm), onions, tomatoes, eggs, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, rice (Basmati broken), wheat, mutton, mustard oil, rice (irri-6), masoor pulse, firewood and wheat flour.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, hi speed diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.