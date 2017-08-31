Weekly inflation increases 0.86 percent

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The weekly inflation for the week

ended on August 30 for the combined income groups increased by

0.86 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics (PBS) on Thursday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)

for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded

at 221.42 points against 219.53 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI

for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase

of 1.81 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100,

covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income

groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000

increased by 1.00 percent as it went up from 209.82 points in

the previous week to 211.91 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups

from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000

and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.93 percent, 0.92 percent,

0.88 percent and 0.78 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 8 items

registered decrease, while 12 items increase with the remaining 33

items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during

the week under review included tea (packet), sugar, mash pulse, gur,

wheat flour, moong pulse, red chilly and wheat.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during

the week under review included tomatoes, onions, potatoes, garlic,

chicken, eggs, cooked daal, bananas, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse and

masoor pulse.

The items with no change in their average prices during the

week under review included rice (basmati broken), rice (irri-6),

bread, beef, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), mustard

oil, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee

(loose), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn,

georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity

charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing

soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.