Week long Pak Day celebrations conclude in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Lebanon has concluded its weeklong celebrations of Pakistan National Day with music performance of Pakistani artists at a local university.

According to a message received here Tuesday, a Lebanese University (AUL) located in Zahle District near the Syrian border, hosted the Pakistani musicians at its campus in Beirut. Shant Shinshinian, member of Lebanese parliament, was the host.

AUL principal and owner delivered an opening speech and welcomed the musicians from Pakistan. He thanked Ambassador Khokher for his initiative and collaboration with AUL to introduce Pakistan through music.

The audience including the university faculty members, students, businessmen, local residents and Pakistani community members enjoyed the music.

Ambassador Aftab Khokher, in his opening speech, briefed the audience about the history of Pakistan movement and importance of March 23.

He stated that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s independence. He said that the resolution of Kashmir dispute would guarantee peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia. He also highlighted the status of close ties between Pakistan and Lebanon.