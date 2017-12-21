Week-long celebrations for Quaid-e-Azam Day

FAISALABAD, Dec 21 (APP): A week-long celebrations will be held in connections with the Quaid-e-Azam Day in the district.

The district administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan to conduct the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations successfully.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani informed that public and private universities, colleges, schools, Faisalabad Arts

Council, social welfare, sports and other departments had been engaged for conducting 237 programmes in this connection.

He said that essay competitions, debates/declamation

contests, panel discussion, seminars, symposium, thematic dramas and other programmes would be held.

He added that various sports competitions had also been arranged in district and tehsil levels relating to the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations.

The deputy commissioner informed that all government and private buildings would be illuminated for three days with effect from December 23 to 25.

He said a seminar on Quaid-e-Azam’s thoughts would be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on December 23

while main ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Day would be held at Deputy Commissioner Complex on December 25.