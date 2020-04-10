Website being launched to boost expats’ donations for PM COVID-19 Fund

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will launch a website next week to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis to donate to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up recently to support the lockdown-affected people in the country.

A website -covid.ophrd.gov.pk- will be launched shortly to help the Pakistani expatriates transfer donations to the PM COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, an official of the OP&HRD ministry told APP on Friday.

He said there was another feature added to the website through which affluent philanthropists, living across the globe, could easily take the responsibility of rations for the needy families.

The official said the government had also decided to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to provide relief to those nationals who had been stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The decision was taken the other day during a meeting between the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Muhammad Usman Dar and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here, he added.

He said a portal was being set up to register those overseas Pakistanis who wanted to support the government in providing ration to their countrymates who were stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.