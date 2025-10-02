The pleasant weather of Gilgit-Baltistan is attracting a large number of tourists to the region

- Advertisement -

ASTORE ,Oct 02 (APP):At present, the pleasant and moderate weather in Gilgit-Baltistan has added to its charm, attracting a large number of tourists from across the country. The clear blue sky, breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, the beauty of lush green valleys, and the refreshing breeze are turning Gilgit-Baltistan into a paradise for travelers.

Tourist arrivals have significantly increased at all destinations, including Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, Astore, and Ghizer, with both domestic and international visitors flocking to the region. The hotel industry, local transport, and handicraft sales have also witnessed a boost, benefiting the local economy.

According to a spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, arrangements are being further improved to provide better facilities to tourists so they can enjoy a safe and memorable journey.

The delightful weather and peaceful environment are making Gilgit-Baltistan an ideal destination for tourists—not only because of its natural beauty but also due to the warm hospitality of its people, which continues to attract travelers from around the world.