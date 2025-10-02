Thursday, October 2, 2025
The pleasant weather of Gilgit-Baltistan is attracting a large number of tourists to the region

In this picture taken on August 12, 2019 foreign tourists and porters rest at a camping site above Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram range of Pakistan's mountain northern Gilgit region. - Northern Pakistan is home to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including K2, the world's second highest peak. Mountaineers have long been drawn to the area by the challenging climbs. (Photo by AMELIE HERENSTEIN / AFP)
ASTORE ,Oct 02 (APP):At present, the pleasant and moderate weather in Gilgit-Baltistan has added to its charm, attracting a large number of tourists from across the country. The clear blue sky, breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, the beauty of lush green valleys, and the refreshing breeze are turning Gilgit-Baltistan into a paradise for travelers.
Tourist arrivals have significantly increased at all destinations, including Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, Astore, and Ghizer, with both domestic and international visitors flocking to the region. The hotel industry, local transport, and handicraft sales have also witnessed a boost, benefiting the local economy.
According to a spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, arrangements are being further improved to provide better facilities to tourists so they can enjoy a safe and memorable journey.
The delightful weather and peaceful environment are making Gilgit-Baltistan an ideal destination for tourists—not only because of its natural beauty but also due to the warm hospitality of its people, which continues to attract travelers from around the world.
