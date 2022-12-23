Temperatures drop in upper Hazara division to below minus

MANSEHRA, Dec 23 (APP):Another cold wave and dry weather spell on Friday gripped the upper parts of the Hazara division where a number of cities and towns of the region were struck by minus temperatures.

Kaghan, Naran, Nathiagali and Abbottabad went through a critical position as the mercury dropped below Celsius.



Upper parts of the Hazara division are facing the worst cold wave, temperatures reduced up to 9 degrees in Kaghan and Naran while up -4 in Galyat and Thandyani.

The extreme weather conditions also increased the miseries of the people in cities where owing to low gas pressure and extra consumption a six hours long load management plan has been implemented for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

According to the meteorological department, the critical weather conditions would continue for the next few days in the Hazara division.

In July during the current season, Babusar Top and adjoining areas received unprecedented snowfall while in December 2022 up till now no snowfall has been witnessed in December upper parts of the region receive heavy snowfall.

On the other side, dry weather also augmented seasonal diseases, during the last few weeks, no major rain or snowfall has been reported in the area and this is likely to prevail in the coming few days.

Seasonal diseases increased many folds, and people particularly children and elders are the major victims of cough, sour throat, throat infection, and pneumonia.

Wheat crop farmers in Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra districts are worried about the dry weather where their standing crop is facing acute shortage of water, farmers have also requested the ulema and people for special prayers for rain.