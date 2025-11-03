Rain, wind and thunderstorm with snowfall expected in upper parts on November 04

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of rain, wind, and thunderstorms, accompanied by snowfall over the mountains, in the upper parts of the country from November 04.

The Met Office said a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper regions on the night of November 03 and persist till November 05, bringing a marked drop in temperatures across the northern and central parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of this system, rain-windstorm and thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Galliyat, as well as in various districts of Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

The same weather pattern is also likely in Gilgit-Baltistan areas such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar from November 04 to the morning of November 05.

The PMD has also warned of isolated hailstorms during the period.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore on November 04, where isolated hailstorms are also likely to occur.

The PMD stated that day temperatures are expected to drop significantly during the wet spell, followed by a further decrease in night temperatures.

Foggy and smoggy conditions prevailing in parts of Punjab are likely to subside temporarily during the rainy period but may redevelop afterwards.

Farmers have been advised to plan their field activities keeping the weather forecast in view, while travelers and tourists are urged to schedule their trips, especially to hilly areas, with caution due to the possibility of rain, snowfall, and slippery conditions.

The department also cautioned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could cause damage to loose structures in exposed areas.

For regular weather updates and alerts, the public is encouraged to visit the PMD website www.pmd.gov.pk, use the “Pak Weather” mobile application, or follow the department’s social media platforms.