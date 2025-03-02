Partly cloudy weather in city

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said a westerly wave was hovering over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The lowest minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 20°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 81, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 5 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.