KP braces for increased smog, fog as PDMA issues weather advisory

PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a weather advisory warning of increased smog and fog across the plains of the province due to persistent dry and cold conditions.

According to the PDMA, districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan are likely to experience sustained smog in the coming days.

Visibility on the M-1 Motorway and the GT Road is expected to drop further during night and early morning hours due to dense fog and smog.

The PDMA has directed all district administrations to take precautionary measures and launch public awareness campaigns to ensure safety.

The authority warned that rising smog levels could be particularly harmful for patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and to use N-95 or KN-95 masks when going outside.

The advisory further instructs residents to keep windows and doors closed and avoid burning wood or candles indoors. Elderly persons and children have been urged to take extra precautions during periods of intense smog.

To reduce traffic congestion, the PDMA has encouraged the public to opt for carpooling or use public transport.

It also directed authorities to intensify action against industrial emissions and the burning of garbage, key contributors to smog.

The PDMA has instructed schools to conduct awareness campaigns on smog-related health risks and preventive measures.

In case of any emergency, citizens have been advised to contact the PDMA helpline at 1700.