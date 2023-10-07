Isolated heavy fall expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Mansehra, Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of isolated heavy fall in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the next 24 hours.

The PMD also warned the risk of land sliding in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

However, 01 mm of rain was recorded in Balakot and Gupis.

The highest temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi 42 C and Turbat 41 C.