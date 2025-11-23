Dry weather forecast for Sindh

- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Nov 23 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
