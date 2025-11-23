Sunday, November 23, 2025
HomeWeatherDry weather forecast for Sindh
Weather

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

6
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Nov 23 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
RELATED ARTICLES
Weather

Met office predicts dry weather for Sindh

Weather

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

Weather

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan