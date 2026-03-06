Dry, warm weather expected in KP plains, rain forecast for upper districts

PESHAWAR, Mar 06 (APP):Most plain and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to experience dry and relatively warm weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather outlook.

Districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are expected to remain mostly dry, with daytime temperatures likely to stay slightly above normal, said the Met Officevhere on Friday.

In contrast, the upper parts of the province are forecast to witness partly cloudy conditions.

Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan and Bajaur may receive light rain at isolated places accompanied by gusty winds and thunder.

The Met Office has also predicted light snowfall over the highest mountain peaks in these areas, which is likely to keep temperatures low.

Meanwhile, districts of Hazara Division, including Mansehra and Abbottabad, may experience cloudy weather with chances of light drizzle at a few locations.

Meanwhile provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) have advised tourists and residents in upper areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in view of the changing weather conditions and possible temperature fluctuations.