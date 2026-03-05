Dry spell to persist in plains; rain-thunderstorm likely in northern areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast that dry weather accompanied by an increasing temperature trend is likely to persist in most plain areas of the country over the coming days.

According to the PMD, the country is already experiencing abnormally high temperatures and dry weather conditions in most parts.

Based on the latest atmospheric outlook, no significant rainfall is expected in the plains, while daytime temperatures are likely to gradually increase across the country during the coming week.

The PMD said that daytime temperatures are expected to remain 6-8C above normal in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and northern parts of Balochistan. Meanwhile, temperatures in southern Balochistan and Sindh are also expected to remain 5-7C above normal, with night temperatures are also likely to increase during the period.

However, partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm is forecast for several districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Malakand, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on March 6–7 and again from March 9–11, with occasional gaps.

The department indicated that rain-wind-thunderstorm may also occur in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas on March 10 and 11.

The Met Office warned that the prolonged dry spell may place severe stress on water resources and seasonal crops, particularly the wheat crop in rain-fed areas.

The rising temperature trend could also increase evaporation ratio and water demand in many parts of the country.

The farmers have been advised to ensure timely irrigation where available, use water resources judiciously, and manage their crops in accordance with prevailing weather conditions.

The general public and relevant authorities have also been urged to take necessary measures to manage water resources and mitigate potential impacts on agriculture.