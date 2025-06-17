Cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, Jun 17 (APP):Cloudy skies and scattered rainfall were recorded in the city on Tuesday, while the MET Office forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

However, the department has warned of a spell of intense heat in most plain areas of the country from Wednesday, June 18, to Friday, June 21. Citizens—especially children, the elderly, and women—have been advised to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM), stay indoors where possible, and remain well-hydrated.

According to officials, continental air is currently prevailing over most regions, contributing to hot and dry conditions. Very hot daytime temperatures are expected across the plains, while isolated rain and thunderstorms may occur in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot (14 mm), Diplo, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Zhob, Barkhan, Skardu, Bagrote, and Balakot.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad and Mohenjodaro, where the mercury soared to 46°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature stood at 34°C.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) averaged at 84, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 5.4 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.