A 5-day rain spell likely to start from June 30: DG Met office

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said on Tuesday that a 5-day rain spell likely to start from Thursday which would continue till July 4.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal would likely to enter in upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week,he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June till July 4.

Heavy falls would generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 2 till 4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.

Fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5 ,he added.

DG Met further informed that flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree,he said.

The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period,he added.