Weapon in rally of Maulana Fazlur Rehman worrisome: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday while expressing concern over the presence of latest weapon in the rally of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government gave the right to protest to him in line with the democratic traditions.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she asked what was the meaning of presence of Kalashnikov in the hands of those who were claiming to be waging a democratic struggle.

In the presence of sticks and weapon, all the responsibility will lie with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she added.

She strongly condemned the attack by a banned organisation on the Levies force in Barkhan.