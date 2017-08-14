We must strive to fulfill Quaid’s vision of peaceful, democratic Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage speaking at a ceremony held at the PTV headquarters in connection with the Independence Day said “we must all strive to fulfill the objectives of the Independence that Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah won for us on this day seventy years ago, to realize the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal”.

The minister said that the Quaid wanted Pakistan to emerge as a

peaceful and democratic country and it was incumbent upon us to implement his vision.

She said that Pakistan was achieved after unparalleled sacrifices and

it surely had a bright future, adding “All of us are Pakistan and we are proud of it”. She said that on this day each one of us shall have to make a

pledge to read the constitution.

The minister said that the country which was engulfed by darkness in

2013 now had a shining face and was fast moving towards economic stability.

Marriyum said that on this day we should remember that the former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif worked dedicatedly for the youth and Pakistan.

She said that it was in pursuance of his vision that great successes

were achieved in the war against terrorism; power producing projects were initiated and under CPEC a number of big development projects were being implemented through direct foreign investment.

She said that it was all made possible due to his vision in the nineties

to build necessary infrastructure. The Minister observed that the former prime minister launched the Health Care Programme which was the biggest such initiative in Asia and also commenced educational reforms programme.

She said that the successes achieved against terrorist outfits during

the last four years had strengthened the contemplation about a safer and peaceful Pakistan for which our valiant armed forces, law enforcing

agencies and police from all provinces sacrificed their lives.

Marriyum also eulogized the role of media as well as the unsung heroes

in the fight against terrorism. The minister acknowledged that Pakistani women had also made a sterling contribution towards the development effort and in making Pakistan safe, along with their male counterparts.

The MOS emphatically remarked that during the last four years the

country had been put on the road to prosperity and progress under the stewardship of the PML-N government.

She said that the PML-N government was faithfully implementing the

pledges that it made in its election manifesto and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was trying to accelerate that process which would take the country to its desired destination of an economic power house.