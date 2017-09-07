`We are committed to peace in region’: Air Chief

KARACHI, Sept 7 (APP): Pakistan Air Force observed

September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

A PAF statement on Thursday said that a ceremony was also held at

Air Headquarters Islamabad, in which Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman,

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, laid floral wreath and

offered `Fateha’ at the Martyrs’ Monument.

Principal Staff Officers and a large number of Airmen attended

the ceremony.

The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the

Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in

action since creation of Pakistan.

While addressing at the occasion the Air Chief said, “This day

reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by our great heroes who

took up the challenge and courageously fought against an enemy which

was three times the size. While we pay tribute to those gallant air

warriors, it is important that we realise the challenges that we face

today. When the enemy understood that a direct confrontation was not

the way to fight us, the indirect strategy was adopted, but the entire

nation and the armed forces stood up to the challenge. The valiant

warriors of PAF along with the brothers of Pak Army went through day

in and day out to put the enemy to its place”.

The Air Chief further said, `The result of our commitment and

sacrifices should have been encouragement but we have been blamed for

the failures of others. We are very committed to peace in the region

and are not ready to take the brunt of others’ fiasco. We would make

sure that the success we have achieved through the sacrifices of so

many of our civilian brothers and sisters and security personnel are

not put to waste at all. Let me make it very clear to all those

surrounding us and those who are not as friendly, do not ever try and

venture close to our borders. We are committed to our aerial defence

and will react regardless which border it is’.

A similar ceremony was held at Karachi, where a PAF contingent

led by Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding,

Southern Air Command offered `Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the

grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider) on

behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Floral wreaths were also laid on the graves of PAF Shuhada

throughout the country.