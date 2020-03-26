WCOP appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan to limit Coronavirus

LONDON, Mar 26 (APP):World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) United Kingdom (WCOP) has appreciated the steps and measures taken by the government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to

limit and beat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic from the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Executive Director of WCOP,Arif Anis Malik said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation and subsequent talks with media had highlighted the intensity and seriousness of the Coronavirus epidemic and its impacts on countries and economies.

“The Prime Minister rallied the nation behind himself saying that we should not be crippled by its fear but fight it through “social distancing”, Arif remarked.

He expressed the hope that the measeares taken by the government of Pakistan would not only help protect people from the disease but also beat the pandemic from the country.

The ED WCOP Arif Anis Malik urged the people to properly follow the advice of the government to successfully eliminate the disease from the country and save lives.

He also called for making joint efforts to achieve this objective.