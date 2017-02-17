WB President condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): President of the World Bank Group

(WBG), Jim Yong Kim on friday condemned the terrorist attacks

in Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the WBG, the President of

World Bank said “On behalf of the World Bank Group, I wish to express

our shock and sadness at the Thursday’s senseless attacks in Pakistan”.

“We condemn violence of any kind, and we remain committed to

building a more just and peaceful world. Our thoughts are with the

families of the victims and with the Pakistani people”, he added.