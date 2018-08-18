ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):World Bank president Jim Yong Kim Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi on assuming the office of the prime minister.
On his official twitter account, Yong Kim said “We applaud and support Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive & sustainable growth and to building stronger human capital. We look forward to continuing to work with our longstanding partner, Pakistan.”
WB chief congratulates Imran Khan
