Wazir Afzal to compose musical album for Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Wazir Afzal, a living legendary

composer, has consented to compose a musical album for the

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Wazir Afzal was a popular name during the golden era

of Pakistan’s music and film industries. He has a number of

catchy compositions to his credit.

A disciple of legendary music composer Khwaja Kursheed Anwar,

Afzal contributed some unforgettable compositions to many films,

such as `Kainday Nay Naina’, `Tu Qarar Mera Piyar Meray Jania’ and

`Saat Suron Ka Behta Dariya Teray Naam’.

According a Lok Virsa press statement, Wazir Afzal has

compassionately show his willingness to compose the musical album

to which legendary folk artist Bushra Sadiq will lend her vocals.

The album has been conceptualized by Lok Virsa Executive

Director Dr Fouzia Saeed, which is a step forward and an achievement

for Lok Virsa in its efforts to preserve and promote Pakistan’s

cultural heritage.

Dr Fouzia Saeed during her visit to Lahore met Wazir Afzal

and discussed various ideas of collaboration with him.

Dr Fouzia, in a statement, said Wazir Afzal was an asset for

the country’s folk music. His work would educate young music

composers and producers of current era.

“It’s a great honour for Lok Virsa to have such a great

music legend, who will compose melodious songs for the esteem

institution,” she added.

While continuing the 70 years independence celebrations,

Dr Fouzia said commencing the programme of composing Lok Virsa’s

new music album by the renowned music director of Pakistan was a

great gift from Lok Virsa to public.

“We want to create a pluralistic society where people should

feel proud in practicing their indigenous folk culture as we are

dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and

dissemination Pakistan’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage,”

she said.