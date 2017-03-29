Water supply issue of Capital to be resolved soon: Minister CADD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): State Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) Tariq Fazal Ch
Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) should stop negative
politics on water issue in federal Capital.
Addressing a press conference along with Mayor of Capital
Sheikh Anser Aziz, he said PTI’s protests made the life of Capital’s
residents miserable and now MNA of PTI, Asad Umar was doing negative
politics on water issue in Islamabad.
He said although Islamabad was facing shortage of water but
government was taking positive steps to overcome the issue, adding
Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif was taking keen interest to make
Islamabad a model capital.
Tariq said PM Nawaz Sharif had announced huge amount for the
development of the capital and in this regard billions of rupees
had been announced for different sectors including health,
education and water issues of the capital.
The minister said government was going to provide Rs 10 million
for the repair of water supply lines.
He said 30 water tankers were available for the emergency water
supply.
Chairman CDA had allocated Rs 40 million to bring
nonfunctional tubewells in working order, the minister added.
He admitted that there was shortage of 17 million gallons of
water.
The capital’s requirement of water is 70 million gallon but
supply is 53 million gallon.
The Minister said the government was utilizing Rs 7.5 billion fund
provided by the Prime Minister for educational programmes.
He said 60 tubewells were not working, adding capital’s
administration was working to maintain them.
Tariq Fazal urged the residents of capital that they must
welcome the rally which was for the rights of Islamabad and rejected
media attention seekers.
He said the PM gave Rs 1 billion for gas facility to
Islamabad’s residents.
The Minister said water would be supplied to Islamabad from
Ghazi Barotha. This project was pending for ten years.
The mayor who is also Chairman Capital Development Authority
(CDA) said due to less rains water level decreased in current
season.
Sheikh Anser said illegal connections were disconnected to
control water theft and the administration conducted raids on many
places in this regard.
Water supply issue of Capital to be resolved soon: Minister CADD
ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): State Minister for Capital