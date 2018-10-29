Water storage pilot project to be launched in Islamabad: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):A pilot project of water storage would be established in Islamabad Capital Territory which would be the first project in “Recharge Pakistan Drive” and will further take it to the national level.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said in a statement that people residing in federal capital were also facing water scarcity issues.

Therefore, we intend to launch a pilot project of water storage in Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said that Pakistan was not water scarce country. But unfortunately due to lack of infrastructure and mismanagement we waste huge quantity of water every year.

Pakistan is blessed with wetlands, where we can store flood waters and use it to cater our water related needs, he added.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the main idea of the project seems fine, but we have to conduct it’s detailed feasibility study by keeping in view environmental evaluation and cost benefit analysis of the proposed water storage sites.