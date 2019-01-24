Water scarcity, a massive challenge for Govt : President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that water scarcity was a massive challenge for the country and emphasized that water preservation and conservation, was need of the hour.

He said this during a briefing by Hissar Foundation on Water issues at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that water was a matter of life and death for the future generation and underscored that a comprehensive and dynamic water policy would have to be developed to meet the future needs of the country.