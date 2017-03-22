Waseela-e-Taleem to expand upto 50 districts by December 2018: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to expand the network of Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) initiative to atleast 50 districts till the end of next year.

Currently the programme is facilitating 1.3 million children enrolled in primary schools in 32 districts across the country which would be raised to 1.6 million by June this up.

BISP has planned to connect an important Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI) of Department For International Development (DFID) is related to strengthening of WeT, an official of BISP told APP.

BISP has considered it necessary to further strengthen the human resource of WeT, in this context the management has decided to transfer and re-designate many competent and committed employees from different wings of the organization to WeT.

These employees will be selected from the BISP field offices as well as the Headquarter”, he informed.

“The dedicated human resource for WeT will be critical for on ground monitoring of enrollment process, retention in schools, attendance compliance of children, functioning of 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) and performance of partner firms of BISP”, he informed.

Under WeT, beneficiary families receive Rs. 750/- per quarter per child from the age of 5 to 12 years with the condition of 70 percent compulsory attendance compliance other than Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) of Rs. 4834/- per quarter.