WA’s full signatory status to help creating new employment opportunities abroad: Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology
Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday said the declaration of Pakistan as
`Full Signatory’ of Washington Accord would help creating more
employment opportunities abroad for Pakistani engineers.
Flanked by Secretary Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken
and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Javed Saleem Qureshi, the
minister told media that Pakistan entered into signatory status as
19th country of the world and third Islamic country after Malaysia
and Turkey.
He said it has been a great achievement and honor for the
nation, particularly the engineering profession and universities
accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under Washington
Accord (WA) status.
He added that it will give far reaching impact of creation of jobs within the country with international groups.
He declared this event as a landmark in the history of engineering profession in Pakistan.
He hoped that coming generation will feel proud on it and PEC’s
recognition inside the country and abroad will be seen as a highest
forum of accrediting a quality engineering programmes with a paradigm
shift of introducing outcome based education and assessment system
in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).
The same standards are now being adopted by other profession
and accrediting organization working under Higher Education
Commission.
He said the process of accreditation of an applicant country
is to be checked for its quality of engineering education and
competency of engineers. The whole process is subject to peer
reviewed by designated reviewers of at least three to five signatory
countries.
It is their set criteria and standards to observe for
implementation of Outcome-based Education and Assessment system in
the jurisdiction of an applicant economy.
Pakistan gone through all these reviews at satisfactory
levels. Final review by three signatories namely Newzealand, United
Kingdom, and South Korea was taken place in last year. Confidential
Review report was on agenda of the WA- meeting held in June 2017 of
WA/ IEA at Anchorage, USA.
Where PEC defended the case for Pakistan in different meetings of WA/IEA and finally declared as full signatory unanimously.
The decision was taken by the signatories in a close session.
It is pertinent to note that admission into WA is so rigorous
that only 18 countries has got this status in last 25 years.
Engineers registered with PEC under this category of HEIs will
be considered at par as world class competent professionals and will
not be evaluated for any educational assessment of their
qualification including migration etc. and will be eligible for
professional jobs outside in developed countries.
Also Engineering Consultant Companies desired or currently
working abroad may hire local Engineers registered with PEC and vice
versa.
This achievement, he said was not possible without the support
of task force comprising of senior professionals. Prof Dr Naiz Ahmad
has supervised the whole initiative with a pivotal role played by
Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, Head Accreditation Division of PEC is
commendable to drive it consistently, he added.
The hard work done by the task force to upgrade all the
standards and accreditation processes coupled with preparedness of
HEIs for the periodic reviews by WA signatories. It had made this
journey to accomplish the highest milestone of PEC global
recognition by Washington Accord.
Replying to a question the minister said the ministry intends
to induct 7,000 fresh engineers for internship in various
institutions. Next plan is to induct 20,000 engineers for internship
in various ministries and departments under Prime Minister
programme.
He said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources
(PCRWR) Pakistan water has sealed 130 factories during last one year
for selling low quality mineral water.
The heads of 14 departments of ministries have been appointed on
merit. Pakistan targets to include its universities in worlds top
500 universities during next year.