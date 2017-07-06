WA’s full signatory status to help creating new employment opportunities abroad: Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology

Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday said the declaration of Pakistan as

`Full Signatory’ of Washington Accord would help creating more

employment opportunities abroad for Pakistani engineers.

Flanked by Secretary Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken

and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Javed Saleem Qureshi, the

minister told media that Pakistan entered into signatory status as

19th country of the world and third Islamic country after Malaysia

and Turkey.

He said it has been a great achievement and honor for the

nation, particularly the engineering profession and universities

accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under Washington

Accord (WA) status.

He added that it will give far reaching impact of creation of jobs within the country with international groups.

He declared this event as a landmark in the history of engineering profession in Pakistan.

He hoped that coming generation will feel proud on it and PEC’s

recognition inside the country and abroad will be seen as a highest

forum of accrediting a quality engineering programmes with a paradigm

shift of introducing outcome based education and assessment system

in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The same standards are now being adopted by other profession

and accrediting organization working under Higher Education

Commission.

He said the process of accreditation of an applicant country

is to be checked for its quality of engineering education and

competency of engineers. The whole process is subject to peer

reviewed by designated reviewers of at least three to five signatory

countries.

It is their set criteria and standards to observe for

implementation of Outcome-based Education and Assessment system in

the jurisdiction of an applicant economy.

Pakistan gone through all these reviews at satisfactory

levels. Final review by three signatories namely Newzealand, United

Kingdom, and South Korea was taken place in last year. Confidential

Review report was on agenda of the WA- meeting held in June 2017 of

WA/ IEA at Anchorage, USA.

Where PEC defended the case for Pakistan in different meetings of WA/IEA and finally declared as full signatory unanimously.

The decision was taken by the signatories in a close session.

It is pertinent to note that admission into WA is so rigorous

that only 18 countries has got this status in last 25 years.

Engineers registered with PEC under this category of HEIs will

be considered at par as world class competent professionals and will

not be evaluated for any educational assessment of their

qualification including migration etc. and will be eligible for

professional jobs outside in developed countries.

Also Engineering Consultant Companies desired or currently

working abroad may hire local Engineers registered with PEC and vice

versa.

This achievement, he said was not possible without the support

of task force comprising of senior professionals. Prof Dr Naiz Ahmad

has supervised the whole initiative with a pivotal role played by

Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, Head Accreditation Division of PEC is

commendable to drive it consistently, he added.

The hard work done by the task force to upgrade all the

standards and accreditation processes coupled with preparedness of

HEIs for the periodic reviews by WA signatories. It had made this

journey to accomplish the highest milestone of PEC global

recognition by Washington Accord.

Replying to a question the minister said the ministry intends

to induct 7,000 fresh engineers for internship in various

institutions. Next plan is to induct 20,000 engineers for internship

in various ministries and departments under Prime Minister

programme.

He said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources

(PCRWR) Pakistan water has sealed 130 factories during last one year

for selling low quality mineral water.

The heads of 14 departments of ministries have been appointed on

merit. Pakistan targets to include its universities in worlds top

500 universities during next year.