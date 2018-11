UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (APP):Technological advances are happening “at a warp speed,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said at a major Web Summit meeting in Lisbon, Portugal

In speech, he pointed out more than “90 per cent of the data that exists today in the world was created in the two last years,” noting that what while it used to cost $1 million to store a megabyte of data, the current price tag is less than two cents.