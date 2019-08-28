War last option to resolve Kashmir issue: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan would opt for war as a last option for resolving the issue of Kashmir with India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising the issue of Kashmir at all important fora, besides using the diplomatic channels, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had got success at diplomatic level regarding the Kashmir issue.

In reply to a question the minister said Pakistan had given a befitting response to India for violating airspace in the past.