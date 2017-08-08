War against terrorism to continue with patience: CJP

QUETTA, Aug 8 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar

Tuesday said the war against terrorism would have to continue with

patience till the complete elimination of the menace from the

country.

Under a conspiracy, Pakistan was made a target of terrorism to

damage its peace and keep its people poor, he said addressing a

condolence reference marking a year after the Civil Hospital Quetta

bombing which had claimed lives of 70 lawyers.

He said the lawyers, who were martyred on August 8 last year

had sacrificed their lives for the country and they would be

remembered forever.

He said terrorism was a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan. If the

terrorists succeeded in their nefarious designs, then nothing

would be left for the future generations.

The CJP said though incidents of terrorism had reduced in the

country, however, the fight against terrorism would have to continue

with patience and all the institutions, law enforcement agencies and

even the judiciary would have to play their due roles in that regard.

Chief justices of Balochistan High Court, Peshawar High Court,

and Gilgit-Baltistan also addressed the ceremony.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of the Supreme

Court, Asma Jahangir and Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini also attended

the reference.

Meanwhile, shutter down strike was observed in the city. All main

centers including Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Jinnah Road and

Mission Road remained closed.

All government and private educational institutions remained

closed across the province.