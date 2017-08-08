War against terrorism to continue with patience: CJP

QUETTA, Aug 8 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar
Tuesday said the war against terrorism would have to continue with
patience till the complete elimination of the menace from the
country.
Under a conspiracy, Pakistan was made a target of terrorism to
damage its peace and keep its people poor, he said addressing a
condolence reference marking a year after the Civil Hospital Quetta
bombing which had claimed lives of 70 lawyers.
He said the lawyers, who were martyred on August 8 last year
had sacrificed their lives for the country and they would be
remembered forever.
He said terrorism was a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan. If the
terrorists succeeded in their nefarious designs, then nothing
would be left for the future generations.
The CJP said though incidents of terrorism had reduced in the
country, however, the fight against terrorism would have to continue
with patience and all the institutions, law enforcement agencies and
even the judiciary would have to play their due roles in that regard.
Chief justices of Balochistan High Court, Peshawar High Court,
and Gilgit-Baltistan also addressed the ceremony.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of the Supreme
Court, Asma Jahangir and Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini also attended
the reference.
Meanwhile, shutter down strike was observed in the city. All main
centers including Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Jinnah Road and
Mission Road remained closed.
All government and private educational institutions remained
closed across the province.
