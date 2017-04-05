War against terrorism to continue: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said Pakistan was fighting war against terrorism and would continue till complete elimination of terrorist elements.

Cowardly acts like blast in Lahore cannot deter determination of the nation against terrorism, he said talking to a private news channel.

Ahsan Iqbal said the incident could be an attempt to damage Pakistan’s image at international level which had improved in last three years.

He said terror related incidents had been decreased in the country due to successful operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said overall security situation of the country had significantly improved due to the measures taken by the leadership.

The minister said all stakeholders including armed and security forces, leadership of political parties, and the people of the country were on same page against terrorism.

He said National Action Plan (NAP) was being implemented in true spirit and number of measures have been taken in that regard.

Efforts of the government made for sustainable development goals have been acknowledged internationally, he said.