War against terrorism to continue: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan was fighting war

against terrorism and would continue till complete elimination of

terrorist elements.

Cowardly acts like blast in Lahore cannot deter

determination of the nation against terrorism, he said talking to

a private news channel.

Ahsan Iqbal said the incident could be an attempt to damage

Pakistan’s image at international level which had improved in last

three years.

He said terror related incidents had been decreased in the

country due to successful operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said overall security situation of the country had

significantly improved due to the measures taken by the

leadership.

The minister said all stakeholders including armed and

security forces, leadership of political parties, and the people

of the country were on same page against terrorism.

He said National Action Plan (NAP) was being implemented in

true spirit and number of measures have been taken in that regard.

Efforts of the government made for sustainable development

goals have been acknowledged internationally, he said.