War against terror infact ‘war of nation’s existence’: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said the war against terrorism was in fact “war of our existence” as a sovereign nation.

“The cowardly attacks on our law enforcing agencies can never flinch our resolve to back-off or slow down in our resolve to continue with anti-terror operations,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on the martyrdom of four army personnel including Major Ali Salman at Timergara.

The Prime Minister said the valiant armed forces had inflicted huge damage upon terrorist elements but at the same time had rendered immense sacrifices in doing so.

“Each drop of blood of our heroes is a testament to the fact that we all are united as a nation to cleanse our beloved motherland from terrorist elements,” he said.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.