War against coronovirus can be won with collective efforts: Nadeem Chan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said that war against Corona pandemic can be won with the collective efforts and Prime minister Imran Khan was showing serious concerns over low income people’s lives in this coronavirus critical situation.

Talking to a private news channel, Nadeem Chan said we are facing the challenge of poverty along with the issue of coronavirus and the government of Imran Khan will use all its available resources to extend support to the needy and deserving segments of the society on priority basis.

He said almost 70% of poor population has been suffering from crisis and they cannot afford more lockdown situation in the country.

However, Prime Minister has always expressed concerns over situation of daily wagers and laborers in current circumstances, adding, he is satisfied with ‘Ehsaas program’ which will reach to those people who really deserve.

People should stay calm and pray to Allah Almighty specially in coming holy month of Ramazan, he added.

The government is monitoring the transparency in ration distribution as well , he mentioned.

With the blessing of Allah Almighty, the situation in Pakistan regarding COVID-19 pandemic is much better as compared to many developed countries, he said.

The government was working on a financial package for various sectors to deal with the fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the economy and poor people’s lives made more critical, he added.

He said the government is assessing the situation on a daily basis as there has been a significant impact on the economy.

He said the ongoing countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus has forced the poor people to starvation and if this lockdown will continue the situation can be more difficult for poor masses so there is dire need to think the situation wisely.

Nadeem said, “We do not have the resources to take care of people during the lockdown, adding, he advised people to practice social distancing and take all preventive measures.

Pakistan is facing the dual challenge of overcoming Corona pandemic and saving the people from hunger, he added.

He further emphasized that world including Pakistan is facing a situation that never witnessed in history and in the given difficult situation, all the governments were needed to play a more pro-active role but we cannot compare our country with others.

No vaccine has been discovered in the world to cure Coronavirus, he said, adding, I would like to appeal to young lawyers to become the part of PM’s tiger force and actively participate on PM’s Corona Relief funds as well.