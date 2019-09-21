Waqar Younis to miss out first Pakistan v Sri Lanka ODI

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP):Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss Pakistan’s first ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on 27 September as he will travel to Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Waqar will return in time for the second one-dayer on 29 September and join Pakistan men’s team in Karachi, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday night.

“Waqar had conveyed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach,” he said.